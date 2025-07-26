Troops gun down notorious bandit leader Dan Dari Biyar in Sokoto

Troops under Operation FANSAN YANMA have killed a notorious bandit leader, Dan Dari Biyar, during a clearance operation in the western part of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

A security source confirmed that the operation took place on Thursday as Biyar attempted to collect ransom from families of kidnapped victims in a forest corridor connecting Turtsawa, Mazau, and Zango villages.

Dan Dari Biyar was widely known in Sokoto East for leading deadly attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings. He was also notorious for mocking his victims and demanding huge ransom payments. According to military intelligence, he operated from deep inside the Tidibale forest and was responsible for multiple attacks on communities in Lalle, Tsamaye, and parts of Gwaronyo.

One of his most brutal operations was the burning of Gidan Sale village along the Gundumi axis, an attack that drew wide condemnation and further highlighted the growing insecurity in the region.

The operation that led to his death was carried out by a joint team of Nigerian Army personnel and local security volunteers working under Sokoto State’s community protection initiative.

Weapons, ammunition, and communication gadgets were recovered from the scene of the encounter, and security forces are continuing efforts to track down his remaining fighters.