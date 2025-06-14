President Bola Tinubu’s recent conferral of national honours has stirred confusion, not just about who got what, but how they got it.

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, during a joint session of the National Assembly, the president announced 66 new recipients of Nigeria’s national honours. Among them was Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information and apparently, a man on a curious honours rollercoaster.

Maku was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), a respectable recognition. The only problem? He already received the higher-ranking Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) back in 2014 under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the National Honours Act of 1964, a holder of an honour can only be stripped of it by presidential order (published in the Federal Gazette), usually for conduct “inconsistent with the dignity of the Order.” The Act also makes clear that honours don’t expire.

So, unless Maku did something truly dishonourable that hasn’t been made public, a downgrade like this is not only unusual, it’s legally questionable.

Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information

Maku’s case isn’t the only oddity.

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, former External Affairs Minister, was also conferred with Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) — the same title he received 14 years ago. Again, national honours aren’t repeatable unless you’re moving up the ranks. And he hasn’t.

So what gives? Sources suggest the problem might lie with shoddy records. The National Honours Act mandates that the Secretary must maintain a register of all awardees to the Government of the Federation, or whoever the President designates.

The confusion didn’t stop there. The presidency also mistakenly listed Reuben Fasoranti and Edwin Madunagu as posthumous recipients, despite the fact that both men are very much alive. The presidency has since apologised for the gaffe.