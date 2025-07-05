Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development Solomon Dalung has come out swinging against the Tinubu administration, declaring that nothing will save the ruling party from defeat in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on New Central on Friday, July 4, Dalung said not even the appointment of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would stop Nigerians from voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power.

He accused the current government of deepening the suffering of ordinary citizens while enabling corruption, impunity and injustice.

“Nigerians should buckle up for 2027 because the battle line has been drawn. This government has declared war on the Nigerian people. It has weaponised poverty, hunger and hardship,” he said.

Dalung argued that the country's only hope lies in opposition leaders uniting under the coalition currently being formed on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The only option we have now is to align with the coalition movement, to reposition ourselves and confront this government in 2027,” he added.

The former minister said he does not doubt that Nigerians will reject Tinubu at the polls, even if the president tries to stack the system in his favour.

“Like I promised President Tinubu, even if all 36 governors defect to the APC, and he appoints his son as INEC chairman and his wife as chief justice, he will still be defeated in 2027,” Dalung said.