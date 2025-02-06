Adamant Buhari says economy, security improved significantly under him

Contrary to some Nigerians' beliefs, former President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the country witnessed significant economic and security improvement during his eight-year tenure.

He made this known when he received members of the Katsina State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday, February 6, 2025.

Highlighting his achievements in office, Buhari disclosed that the People Democratic Party (PDP), which had ruled Nigeria for 16 consecutive years before he came on board, bequeathed him a comatose economy and horrible security situation.

However, the erstwhile President declared that his government's strategies successfully steered the country away from the double-hedged monster of insecurity and economic quagmire, curbing terrorism and economic hardship.

“Nigeria’s security and economy improved significantly under my administration compared to what we met in 2015. Things will continue to improve in Nigeria,” he said.

Buhari also acknowledged the country’s administrative challenges, noting that only those at the helm of affairs truly understand these obstacles.

For his part, Yusuf Ibrahim-Jargaba, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, lauded the elder statesman's efforts in tackling terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges during his tenure.

The Chairman equally commended Buhari's hard work, dedication, and selfless service, which he said helped preserve the country’s unity.

The former President left office in May 2023, handing over the reins to his fellow All Progressives Progress (APC) member, Bola Tinubu.