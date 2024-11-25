Why Bishop Oyedepo’s private jet can’t fly – Festus Keyamo

The Nigerian government has stressed that private planes, including those belonging to prominent individuals like Bishop David Oyedepo, cannot fly in or out of Nigeria without obtaining necessary clearance from relevant authorities.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, made this statement during an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, November 24.

His remarks followed ongoing discussions about the operations of private airstrips, particularly after the House of Representatives called for the revocation of licenses granted to individuals and organisations, including Oyedepo, citing security concerns linked to alleged illegal arms imports.

Keyamo clarified that no private plane or drone can take off or land without following proper procedures.

“You must land in an international airport first,” he explained. “Then the Customs, Immigration, and NDLEA will process you before you take off from there to your private airstrip."

He further emphasised that even when flying out of Nigeria, individuals must first land at an international airport, undergo clearance, and follow the usual security protocols before departing.

Keyamo reassured the public that authorities monitor airstrip operations and ensure all aircraft flying in or out are properly cleared at all times.