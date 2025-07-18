Tinubu gives IBB's son major appointment, names other heads of govt agencies

The 51-year-old Babangida holds a degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Switzerland.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Babangida, son of former military dictator Ibrahim Babangida, as the Chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The 51-year-old Babangida boasts a degree in Business Administration and a Master’s in Public Relations and Business Communication from the European University in Switzerland.

The new appointee also completed an Executive Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

At the same time, Onanuga announced the appointments of several other individuals to leadership roles in federal agencies, and they are as follows: