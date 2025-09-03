Tinubu gets 2027 boost as Kwankwaso's loyalist says 'nothing can stop his re-election'

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives, has confidently declared that nothing can stop President Bola Tinubu from securing re-election in 2027.

Jibrin is a lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano State under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a strong follower of the party's presidential candidate in 2023, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, he highlighted the mutual likeness between him and the President, regardless of party affiliation.

“Again, I believe I cannot see anything that will stop him from winning the elections in 2027. I did not say again; I am saying I believe. There’s no two ways about it. I am a Tinubu person. I like him and he likes me. Irrespective of party affiliation, it has been a great relationship,” he said.

On whether his assertion meant he would pitch his tent with Tinubu over his NNPP leader in the next election, Jibrin clarified that, “No, I’d choose Kwankwaso and Bola Tinubu to work together, but Tinubu as president.”

Jibrin hints at Kwankwaso's possible reunion with APC

President Bola Tinubu and Musa Kwankwaso captured in a warm embrace. [Daily Trust]

The Kano lawmaker defected to the NNPP in May 2022, having previously served as Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Group Council.

He attributed his defection to internal disputes in the APC and later pledged his allegiance to Kwankwaso. However, his two recent visits to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in August 2025 have renewed speculation about possible realignments.

Meanwhile, Jibrin also hinted at Kwankwaso's possible defection to the APC, saying the Kano political juggernaut isn't averse to the idea.

“As far as that [joining APC] is concerned, he has always maintained that his doors are open, our doors are open for discussions. Everything is a possibility.”