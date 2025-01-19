Tinubu didn’t force eminent Nigerians to Paris to testify – Presidency

The Presidency has described reports on social media about an arbitration proceeding in Paris in which the Nigerian Government is a party, as fake news.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, in a statement, said the private proceeding, which should not have been reported in the media, was entirely confidential.

“While respecting the confidentiality of the proceedings, we wish to state categorically that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not forced anyone to testify for or to refrain from testifying against Nigeria.

“All the eminent Nigerians involved in Nigeria’s defence are doing so willingly and out of sheer patriotism and conviction.