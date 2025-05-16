This is cowardice and treachery - Pat Utomi blasts DSS over shadow govt lawsuit

Professor of Political Economy Pat Utomi has blasted the Department of State Services (DSS) over a lawsuit against his ‘Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government,’ describing the move as cowardice and treachery to the Nigerian Constitution.

Recall that on May 5, 2025, Utomi launched a shadow government, the “Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government,” comprising members from various opposition parties.

The coalition reportedly aims to constructively criticise the current government's policies in every sector and propose alternative governance ideas.

However, the lawsuit filed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Akinlolu Kehinde, on behalf of the DSS, alleged that Utomi's actions are intended to stoke chaos and destabilise the country.

The Professor, who flew the African Democratic Party (ADP) flag in the 2007 presidential election, released a series of posts on his X on Friday, May 16, 2025, slamming the DSS for an alleged attempt to restrict free speech in Nigeria.

He called on the government and its agencies to focus on upholding the constitution, particularly on party defections, rather than pursuing “shadows.”

The Big Tent convener appreciated the efforts of his supporters who are planning to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him against the DSS and criticised those in power for putting personal gains ahead of national interest.

“To stifle freedom of expression and bully civilized expression of difference is an act of cowardice and treachery to the constitution of Nigeria," the post partly reads.

“What many people cannot figure out is how we got here. However, we did, patriots from the six zones of Nigeria must rise to reject this.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets.

“Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all. It’s energising some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS.”

Utomi condemns pursuit of wealth over national interest

The political economist further condemned the disposition to put wealth and power above the future, urging leaders in the country to prioritise the future and do what's right at all times.

“To worship money and power at the expense of the future all our children will live in, with no care for the peace and progress of those times is condemnable by all of decent conscience. They have a moral obligation to push back on such darkness,” he said.

Utomi advised the DSS to stop wasting time on minor issues and focus on serious cases that breach the law.

“It’s amazing that we are chasing shadows while our constitution is unraveling, aided by those in power.

“The constitution holds that those who defect from parties they were elected from MUST have their seats declared vacant.

“If DSS enjoys going to court, it should prosecute such,” the professor stated.

He further clarified that the shadow government team only aims to educate citizens about good governance and hold the government to account, adding that such action is needed now more than ever because many politicians are breaking the law and ignoring the constitution.

“I first suggested a shadow group as a means of deepening our democracy about 14 years ago.

“The Big Tent Shadow team has never been more needed in Nigerian history.