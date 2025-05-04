Tension in Abia as monarch raises alarm over land acquisitions by suspected herdsmen

The traditional ruler of Okahia Autonomous Community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, Eze Okey Ananaba, has raised serious concerns over what he described as a looming security threat caused by massive land acquisitions by suspected herdsmen in the region.

Speaking during a sensitization visit and town hall meeting with officials of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Eze Ananaba alleged that herders had acquired over 5,000 plots of land in strategic border communities such as Mgboko Umuanunu—near the boundary with Akwa Ibom State—and Akpaa Mbato, which lies behind the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) in Ovom, Aba.

The monarch warned that these land grabs could serve as operational bases for attacks, pointing to the destruction of farmlands and the presence of illegal firearms, including AK-47 rifles, in the hands of some herders. He said local vigilantes and farmers have received death threats from the herders when they tried to resist the encroachment.

Eze Ananaba lamented that traditional rulers in Obingwa had submitted several petitions to the Abia State Government urging intervention, but their concerns have been largely ignored. “We are the eyes of the government in our communities,” he said. “If the government continues to ignore our reports, the people will suffer.”

Some residents also accused unnamed traditional rulers of facilitating these land deals and called on Governor Alex Otti to launch a thorough investigation into the trend. They urged the Ministry of Lands to stop approving large land acquisitions without proper scrutiny.

The monarch’s warning echoes growing fears that the situation could escalate into violence similar to the deadly herders attacks witnessed in Benue and Plateau states.