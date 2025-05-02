PHOTOS: 18 cows die after grazing on farmland in Plateau State

Eighteen cows have died in the Vwei community of Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau State, after reportedly grazing on a fumigated farm, sparking concern among residents and herders in the region.

According to counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, who shared details of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), the cows belonged to a herder identified as Dan’azumi Haruna.

The livestock allegedly strayed into farmland that had recently been treated with chemicals by its owners.

“The incident happened at about noon on Wednesday. Seven of the cows were reportedly slaughtered due to contamination, while 11 died on the spot. Fifteen other cattle affected by the chemical exposure are currently receiving treatment,” Makama stated.

Local residents confirmed the account, noting that the farm had been fumigated prior to the animals’ intrusion.

There has been no official statement from local authorities or agricultural agencies at the time of reporting.

This situation has raised concerns about land use conflicts and safety protocols in agrarian communities, where farmers and herders frequently live in close proximity.

Though it remains unclear whether the incident was accidental or the result of a dispute, observers are calling for a swift investigation and dialogue.

“This tragedy underscores the need for better awareness and coordination between farmers and pastoralists.

“We cannot afford more tensions over issues that could be avoided through communication and regulation,” said a community elder who spoke anonymously.

As of Thursday, May 1, treatment efforts for the surviving cattle were ongoing, and local security operatives had reportedly visited the scene to maintain calm.

In recent years, the Plateau region has witnessed occasional clashes between farmers and herders, often triggered by disputes over land and grazing rights.