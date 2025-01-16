VIDEO: Lawmaker goes viral for struggling to speak English during motion presentation

Hon. Adigun Abass, representing Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency in Oyo State, recently drew attention after struggling to articulate a motion in the House of Representatives.

The incident, captured on video, has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians.

The lawmaker, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), faced significant difficulty expressing his points, prompting Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to step in and guide him.

Despite the Speaker's intervention, Hon. Abass was unable to proceed and returned to his seat visibly flustered.

The moment has ignited debates about the qualifications of representatives in the National Assembly.

Netizens slam lawmaker

Critics on social media have questioned Hon. Abass’s communication skills and overall suitability for his role.

“It's embarrassing for someone in such a position to struggle with basic communication,” one commenter remarked.

However, supporters have defended the lawmaker, highlighting his achievements in his constituency.

“Hon. Abass is an exceptional representative,” a constituent noted. “He has initiated scholarships, improved security, and brought infrastructure development to our area.”

Another supporter added, “We don’t elect him for his English but for what he delivers. His work speaks louder than words.”