Suspended Ogun monarch sent to prison for publicly assaulting 73-year-old man

Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, the traditional ruler of the Orile Ifo community of Ogun State, has been confirmed to be cooling his heels at the Ilaro Correctional Centre after failing to perfect his bail conditions.

The state government had suspended Ogunjobi after a video in which he was seen assaulting a 73-year-old man, Abraham Areola, went viral online.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, police took him into custody and arraigned him before Magistrate F. A. Iroko.

According to the charge sheet (MH2b8c/2025), the traditional ruler is facing accusations of conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The suspended monarch was accused of violating Sections 517, 351, and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The charge read: “That Abdul-Semiu ‘m’ and others at large, on 21st January 2025, at about 1100 hrs at Sojuolu Street, Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire to commit a misdemeanour, to wit: assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Abdul-Semiu ‘m’, and others now at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did unlawfully assault one Areola Abraham by slapping him on the face and ear, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you, Abdul-Semiu ‘m’, and others at large, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by forcing one Areola Abraham ‘m’ to kneel down and assaulting him in public, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Monarch kept in prison

After pleading not guilty, the Magistrate granted Ogunjobi bail with two sureties in the sum of N5m each, who must reside within the court's jurisdiction.

The case was adjourned to March 6, 2025, for a hearing.

However, the correctional facility's spokesman, Yinka Odukoya, confirmed on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, that the embattled monarch remained in custody because he had yet to perfect his bail conditions.

“Yes, he is in our custody, which means he has been unable to meet the bail conditions granted by the court yesterday. However, as soon as he does, he will be released," Odukoya told PUNCH Online.

In the over-two-minute viral video, Ogunjobi was seen unleashing verbal and physical assaults on Areola in a very humiliating manner, sparking widespread condemnation.

The footage showed Areola being forced to kneel on the road in broad daylight while the monarch berated him with curses and accusations of conspiracy against his family.

At one point, one of the monarch's aides struck the elderly man on the back of his head and ordered him to prostrate before the monarch.