Study and copy me - Omah Lay shares tip on fast growth with rising artists

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has offered free advice to the new generation of artists on exactly what to do to ensure a meteoric rise in the music industry.

The 28-year-old shared the advice on his X handle, writing, “Dear new generation, study and copy me, you will reach there quick.”

Omah Lay’s advice highlights his confidence in the commercial viability of his distinct sound and artistic prowess.

With monster hits like ‘Godly’, Omah Lay is popular for blending deep emotion with infectious melodies.

Since Omah Lay rose to fame on the back of his debut EP, Get Layd, which produced hit tracks like Bad Influence and Lo Lo, he's gone on to cement himself as one of the brightest new generation music stars in Nigeria.

He's currently enjoying the success of his feature on Davido's 'With You,' which has now accumulated 10 million views.

‘With You’ is one of the tracks on Davido’s fifth studio album, 5ive, which was released on April 18, 2025. The song was inspired by veteran singer Bright Chimezie's 'Because of English.'

Davido, who released the official video for the hit song on June 18, recently took to his Instagram page to announce that the song is making history, as it has accumulated 10 million views.