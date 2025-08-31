Stray bullet kills pregnant woman as soldiers chase suspected Delta Yahoo boys

Tragedy struck in the Abraka community, Ethiope-East LGA of Delta State, on Saturday evening when a pregnant woman was reportedly killed by a stray bullet during a soldiers’ chase of suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo boys.

Eyewitnesses said the soldiers, attached to Operation Delta Sweep, had attempted to stop the suspects for a search. But the young men allegedly ignored the order and sped off, prompting the soldiers to open fire while giving chase.

In the process, one of the bullets struck the pregnant woman, who was said to be going about her normal activities. She reportedly died instantly before help could reach her.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the victim, dressed in a white outfit soaked in blood, being carried into a vehicle by a uniformed man in a frantic effort to save her.

The killing sparked immediate outrage in the area, with indigenes, residents, and students trooping out in protest as they blocked the road. They accused the soldiers of recklessness and abuse of power, demanding justice for the innocent victim.

Reacting, Ethiope-East Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Chief Augustine Ogedegbe, described the death as “painful” and “avoidable.” In a Facebook post, he vowed to pursue justice for the victim, while promising steps would be taken to prevent a repeat.

“It is deeply concerning to see incidents like this, which diverge from the intended duties of combating crime and ensuring public safety,” Ogedegbe wrote. He appealed for calm in Abraka, assuring that relevant authorities would engage security agencies to ensure accountability.

He also extended condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength during their time of grief.

