There are more fraudsters in govt than 'Yahoo boys' outside - Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has launched another scathing criticism against the incumbent administration, saying there are more fraudsters in government than 'Yahoo boys' outside.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stressed that the country is at the mercy of corrupt officials who syphon resources from government coffers.

The Labour Party chieftain made this known in his keynote address as a guest speaker at Nexford University's 4th graduation ceremony on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Speaking at the event, which was themed 'Lead the change; ignite your future,' Obi said the entire country has become a crime scene, with government officials stealing as much as those outside the government.

“For governance, don’t think when we talk about vices, it is only Yahoo boys. There are actually more Yahoo people in government than there are outside because we have turned the entire country into a crime scene where people inside are stealing, and people outside are stealing,” he said.

The former Governor emphasised the need for quality leadership to manage the country's affairs, urging the graduates to become positive change agents in their communities.

“It is about leadership and igniting the future. It is not rocket science, but it is difficult. It is being able to have a strong character and the ability not to do the wrong thing.

“It is for you to help bring a better change in the society that you want to live in. You have acquired knowledge today. Use what you have learnt to help us change society.