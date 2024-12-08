Stop using saccharine, bromate in bread production, NAFDAC warns bakeries

NAFDAC has warned bakeries across the country against using saccharin and bromate in bread production.

The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum.

She said bakeries caught in the act would face the full consequences.

“This is where our post-marketing surveillance comes in.

” We go out routinely to look for certain products; sometimes it may be due to complaints through our reform office.

“We have closed down a few bakeries because they are using bromate during bread production.

” If we find out, or someone suspected or tasted the bread and it has bromate, we will shut the bakery down.

“We have equally closed down many water-producing factories as a result of substandard production or producing it in an unhygienic environment.

“Our Regulatory Inspection Directorate is important to us because it ensures that what is brought to us at the point of registration is what is still in the market.

“When we inspect at the beginning, we go there and take samples and test the product

” Sometimes after they know that the product has been registered, they start changing the process of production or formula.

“This is why post-marketing surveillance monitoring is very important.

” It ensures that what they brought to us is still what is in the market to maintain the standard.