Sokoto govt opens door for dialogue with repentant bandits

The Sokoto State Government has expressed readiness to initiate dialogue with repentant bandits willing to surrender and renounce violence, in a bid to restore peace and security in the state.

Speaking to journalists, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), said the administration remains committed to exploring both military and non-violent strategies to end the cycle of insecurity.

“We wholeheartedly welcome any development that promotes peace and security in our region. It’s important to recognise that, historically, many conflicts have ended not solely through force, but through dialogue.

"In Sokoto, we’re open to engaging in negotiations with bandits who are genuinely willing to surrender and embrace peace,” Usman stated.

The statement signals a shift in strategy, placing renewed emphasis on reconciliation alongside ongoing security operations.

Analysts say this could reduce violence in the state if carefully managed and monitored.

Sokoto to conduct 'Multidimensional Poverty Index' survey

In a related development, Governor Ahmad Aliyu has approved a statewide Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Survey to be conducted between June 19 and July 9, 2025.

The survey will assess poverty, inequality, and access to basic services across the state, with implementation led by Redwire Marketing Consulting at minimal cost to the government.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Mohammad Zayyana, said the initiative is a crucial component of the governor’s Nine-Point Smart Agenda.

“This survey will provide the government with reliable and actionable insights to guide policies aimed at improving living standards and addressing socio-economic vulnerabilities,” Zayyana said.

He added that the data will be instrumental in designing interventions targeting key sectors, including health, education, employment, and others.