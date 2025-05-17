Shock in Port Harcourt as woman bites off lover’s manhood during dispute

Residents of Mile 3, Diobu in Port Harcourt were left stunned after a 43-year-old woman identified simply as Gift allegedly bit off the tip of her lover’s penis during a domestic altercation.

The incident, which occurred on Bishop Okoye Street on Thursday, reportedly started when the man, identified only as Sunday, asked for sex. Gift declined, accusing him of using sex-enhancing drugs that made their sessions last uncomfortably long.

Eyewitnesses say the situation escalated quickly. According to one resident who spoke anonymously, Sunday allegedly became violent following the refusal. In the heat of the struggle, Gift allegedly grabbed his penis with her mouth and bit off the tip.

His agonised screams drew the attention of neighbours, some of whom tried to mob Gift before officers from the Nkpolu Police Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, intervened and took her into custody.

Sunday was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is reportedly receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said:

“Yes, I can confirm the incident. The woman, aged 43 years, has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”