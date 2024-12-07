Rivers govt gives occupiers of slums in PH City 7-day notice over planned demolition

Evans Bipi, Rivers Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, has issued a seven-day notice to commence clearing Port Harcourt City of slums and illegal waste dumpsites.

The commissioner gave the notice on Saturday shortly after an enforcement operation at the Trans-Amadi Industrial Area in Port Harcourt.

Bipi expressed concern about the operations of scavengers at the Trans-Amadi industrial area who currently occupy large hectares of private lands using them for sorting and assemblage of solid waste.

He condemned the act of proliferation of illegal dumpsites as well as shanties in business areas and advised occupants to vacate affected properties which had already been marked for demolition.

”Scavengers here are contributing to environmental hazards, their operation is highly unacceptable, and this administration will no longer continue to allow them to deface our residential and industrial areas.

”We have given occupants seven days to vacate affected properties as we shall commence waste clearing and demolition of shanties in the area.

”Property owners should refrain from leasing their properties to operators of unapproved and hazardous businesses or face the full weight of the law,” the commissioner warned.

David Ogbanga, Chairman, Special Committee on Development Control of the ministry also assured of efforts towards sustainable urban development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Ogbanga, apart from defacing the city outlook, slums impede urbanisation, and they constitute a breeding ground for miscreants as well as hideouts for criminals and perpetrators of all forms of social vices.