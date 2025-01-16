Reno Omokri fueling ethnic violence in Nigeria - Tinubu's ex-campaign spokesman

Dr Josef Onoh, a former campaign spokesman in the South-East to President Bola Tinubu, has accused social media personality and critic, Reno Omokri, of inciting Nigerians against the people of South-East extraction through his alleged profiling of Ndigbo.

Onoh, therefore, called on Nigerian security agencies to expeditely arrest Omokri and mete out to him the same treatment given to Sunday Igboho, Asari Dokubo, Nnamdi Kanu, and Simon Ekpa.

This is coming on the heels of the critic's post on his X account to commemorate the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

In the controversial post, Omokri claimed that the main reason Major Chukwuma Nzeogwu and his co-coup plotters of January 15, 1966, killed the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, was because the latter accused the Igbo of dominating other parts of Nigeria, while it refused people of other regions access to the eastern part.

Onoh calls for Omokri's arrest

In response, Onoh expressed worry that Omokri had been left for too long in his course to stoke ethnic strife, which is intended to pitch the Igbo against Nigeria.

He reminded the former presidential aide that the present unity of Nigeria was forged with the blood of the people of northern and eastern Nigeria.

Onoh added that it was shocking that Omokri chose January 15, a day set aside for Nigerians to remember their fallen heroes for national healing, to give a controversial account of the historical relationship between Bello and Nzeogwu.

He alleged that the post intentionally profiled the South-East in the provocative post.

“Omokri deceptively revisited one of our nation’s most sensitive and divisive chapters in history, while seemingly painting the two historic figures as bitter adversaries. Intentionally aimed at creating ethnic tension in the country.

“I condemn such inciting narratives from Reno Omokri, or any charlatan, who attempts to break our national unity.

“I’m also totally dismayed at the silence of our southeast leaders and elders in condemning such a statement from Reno. Everything must not be about political interest to the detriment of your region.

“Once it’s time to give political appointments then they remember they are political stakeholder and South-East elders.

“Yet right in front of you all a violent foundation is being promoted and you are all silent while we the young ones are now the guardians of wisdom.

“Your silence today will be your tears of tomorrow.