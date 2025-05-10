Reforms have been hard, but we're seeing light at the end of the tunnel - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has once again admitted to the brutal effects of his economic policies on Nigerians, but said his administration has begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

He said this while defending his economic policies, noting that he took some decisions to sustain healthy growth for Nigerians.

He made this known while receiving a special envoy from the Amir of the State of Qatar, Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, at the State House in Abuja on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The President affirmed that the current comprehensive reforms aimed at restructuring Nigeria's tax framework have reduced complexities, creating a more attractive environment for foreign investors.

“We are making efforts to reform our tax system. Going by the experiences of the past and the need to depart from old ways, our reforms have been hard," Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“I made tough decisions so that we could grow. We are gradually seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You can’t find a better partner than Nigeria. I always follow the global issues and your efforts. You have to do more in Nigeria to help fight poverty in the humanitarian area.

“You have done well in developing a knowledge-based economy in Qatar, but what about Nigeria?”

Tinubu canvases for partnership with Qatar

The President said Nigeria and Qatar can strengthen their existing partnership by exploring food sovereignty and economic prosperity.

He expressed Nigeria's readiness to capitalise on the momentum generated by his state visit to Qatar in 2024 and reaffirmed his commitment to implementing all bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Tinubu directed Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation; and Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, to liaise and ensure the timely execution of the agreements.

“To all the members of the delegation, I want to say a big thank you for coming to Nigeria. We are grateful to God for what we have experienced as partners in progress. I am also glad that the Amir of Qatar greatly remembers the issues discussed during my visit last year.

“Let me commend the brotherly relations between Qatar and Nigeria. The ambassador knows that I take Qatar very seriously. We are willing to go further in our bilateral relations,” he stated.

According to the President, the Qatari government has demonstrated maturity and foresight in working for global peace and deserves commendation.

“I am proud of your efforts to bring peace and stability to the world. I see your efforts in human development, peace, and prosperity. Like you, we are sandwiched between the challenge of terrorism and helping our neighbours. We are conscious of who our friends are and those helping us to ameliorate the problems,” he added.

Qatar ready to expand relations with Nigeria

While conveying Amir’s strong interest in expanding bilateral cooperation, Dr Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, announced that a high-level Qatari business delegation would visit Nigeria in the coming weeks to explore opportunities in agriculture, food security, and other critical sectors.

The envoy also conveyed the Amir's desire to improve the strategic partnership with Nigeria, particularly in peace-building, agriculture, and petrochemicals.

He said his country is proud of the current level of relations and looks forward to expanding both government-to-government and people-to-people ties.

“We are proud of the level of relations we have reached with Nigeria. I am very impressed with our partnership with the country, which is not just government-to-government but also people-to-people.

“Our ambassador has been following up with the projects. We have much to do together in agriculture, food, and petrochemicals. We have some companies telling us that we should create a way for them to come into Nigeria,” he was quoted as saying.