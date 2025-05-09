DID YOU KNOW? New Pope Leo XIV visited Nigeria in 2016

As Catholics worldwide welcome Pope Leo XIV, a lesser-known detail about the new pontiff has emerged: his visit to Nigeria nearly a decade ago.

Then known as Bishop Robert Prevost, the American-born clergyman travelled to Abuja in 2016 as part of his work with the Order of St. Augustine.

The visit marked a historic milestone for the religious order.

“For the first time, General Chapter of the Order of St. Augustine on the African continent — Abuja, Nigeria,” read a translated caption from a 2016 photo posted on Pope Leo’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

The image shows him alongside Catholic leaders, both foreign and Nigerian, dressed in traditional clerical attire.

At the time of his visit, Leo XIV was serving as Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

Before that, he led the Augustinian Province in Chicago and served two terms as Prior General of the global order, known for its emphasis on community life, spiritual reflection, and service.

His connection to Nigeria stands out, especially considering the country’s deep Catholic roots and the long gap since a papal visit.

The last pope to visit Nigeria was John Paul II in 1998.

President Bola Tinubu congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election, saying the pontiff’s “message of faith and hope resonates across the globe.”

He also expressed joy on behalf of Nigerian Catholics, who now find a deeper link to the Vatican through the pope’s past presence in Abuja.