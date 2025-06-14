Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has called on Nigerian political leaders and elites to stop harassing indigenous businesses and instead offer them deliberate and sustained support.

Obi’s comments come in the wake of a reported altercation between former Edo State governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and staff of Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The airline had earlier released a statement accusing the senator of disruptive behaviour after he missed a scheduled flight, reportedly due to a late arrival.

Reacting via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi praised Air Peace for its professionalism, saying he had flown the airline nearly a dozen times on the Lagos–London route.

“I just arrived in the UK this morning, on Air Peace from Lagos to London,” he wrote. “I want to sincerely thank the management and staff of Air Peace for their professionalism, consistency, and competence on this route.”

Obi used the opportunity to urge the country’s elite to throw their weight behind Nigerian-owned businesses, especially in challenging sectors like aviation and transportation.

“It is never easy to run any business in our difficult environment, let alone highly capital-intensive sectors like air and land transportation, especially given the challenges of competitiveness and rising operational costs,” he said.

“Nigerian businesses need our encouragement and patronage, not harassment or unnecessary intimidation.”