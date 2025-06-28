Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has applauded Abdullahi Ganduje for resigning as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as both wise and exemplary.

Reacting in a post on X following Ganduje’s resignation, Obi said, “I must commend Dr Ganduje for prioritising his health above all else.”

He noted that, given reports of Ganduje’s declining health, stepping down was a responsible decision in the interest of the party and the country.

Obi praised the former Kano governor’s action as a rare show of self-awareness and urged other leaders who are no longer physically or mentally fit to take a cue.

“By this exemplary action, Dr Ganduje has thrown a challenge to other leaders who, due to health-related issues, are no longer able to deliver optimally. I sincerely hope they take a cue from him,” Obi wrote.

He also stressed the need for a new kind of leadership in Nigeria, one that is not only competent but also physically and mentally present.

“At this critical point and difficult time, we can no longer afford leadership defined by medical tourism, long holidays, or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments. These things are taking a serious toll on our development,” he added.

Obi concluded by wishing Ganduje a peaceful and fulfilling retirement.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Ganduje announced his resignation to the party, citing health concerns as the reason for his departure from the position.