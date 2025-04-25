Experts call for people-centred growth at national dialogue in Enugu

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has launched the inaugural edition of The Nigerian Hamilton Project: A National Dialogue Series on Development as Attitude, gathering thought leaders, policymakers, and private sector players in Enugu on April 24 to dissect the nation's developmental challenges and leadership philosophies.

Anchored by a fireside chat with economist Professor Osita Ogbu, the event featured a dynamic panel discussion and a book signing, creating a vibrant forum for civic dialogue.

Dr Emeka Urama, Enugu State’s Commissioner of Finance, underscored the importance of national unity in shaping sustainable growth.

“Sustainable economic growth cannot thrive without social cohesion. When citizens feel excluded or marginalised, it breeds discontent and resistance to development efforts,” Urama said.

READ ALSO: NESG partners with stakeholders to drive economic growth in Borno

He urged leaders to focus on inclusive governance and enabling policies.

“Beyond vision statements, we must ensure security, improve infrastructure, and address social issues—these are the real drivers of investor confidence and sustainable development,” he said.

Academic voices echo call for reform

“Leadership is judged not by words, but by actions,” said Dr. Ben Nwosu of the University of Nigeria, criticising political rhetoric that lacks tangible outcomes.

He emphasised the importance of investing in education and healthcare as key indicators of genuine development.

Private sector leader Chief Loretta Aniagolu emphasised the importance of people-centred policy.

READ ALSO: NESG CEO calls for timely reforms to stabilise Nigerian economy

“At the heart of development is the people—measured by the jobs we create and the lives we improve,” she said, stressing agriculture and housing over physical infrastructure.

Dr. Chukwuma Agu, a former economic adviser, decried Nigeria’s “rich kid” mentality.