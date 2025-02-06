Nothing to worry about - Disco assures customers after workers shut down offices

On Thursday, the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) said that some workers had shut down the company's offices earlier in the day, but this was nothing to worry about.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that striking IBEDC workers shut down the company’s main offices in Ibadan, Ilorin and Abeokuta early Thursday.

IBEDC management, in a statement by Angela Olanrewaju, the company’s Coordinating Head, Corporate Services, reacted late Thursday and asked the public to disregard any strike action.

It said what happened was picketing organised by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

“One of the concerns raised was the alleged unjust exiting of certain staff members, along with other issues brought forward by the union.

“We want to emphasise that the staff members in question were let go due to consistently poor performance, following the company’s Conditions of Service and proper procedures were followed in these exits,” Olanrewaju said.

She went on to state that the company had always prioritised the well-being of its employees regarding other concerns related to staff welfare.

“In spite of the ongoing economic challenges in the country, IBEDC has consistently paid the full salaries of its employees each month.

“IBEDC remains dedicated to excellent staff welfare, maintaining a positive work environment and safeguarding the interests of both its employees and stakeholders,” Olanrewaju said.

NAN reports that the striking workers in Ilorin, Ibadan and Abeokuta had all, in the same vein, complained about poor condition of service and payment of half salary.