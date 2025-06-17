Nigerians urge IGP Egbetokun's action in ₦151m police extortion trial

As the police orderly room trial of four officers accused of extorting ₦151.5 million from a diaspora-based Nigerian reaches a crucial stage, pressure is mounting on Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to ensure justice is served and impunity curbed within the force.

The accused officers — AP Mohammed Yusuf (No. 229655), AP Ojochenemi Jubrin (No. 227141), AP Rizama Reuben (No. 318195), and AP Isokpuwu John (No. 318172) — all attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja, are currently standing trial over the incident.

They were accused of abducting Mr. Segun Okubajo, a Nigerian based overseas, from Lagos to Abuja and holding him incommunicado while forcing his family to pay a negotiated sum of ₦151.5 million, down from an initial demand of ₦1 billion.

The amount was allegedly paid after the family converted the money into dollars, which had been raised through loans, cooperatives, and friends.

Details of the Alleged Extortion

According to a petition filed by Okubajo’s family, the arrest was allegedly instigated by one Oladipo Ibrahim of Eko Imperial Autos, prompting the IGP to order an immediate investigation.

Upon establishing a prima facie case, the officers were subjected to an internal disciplinary process.

Call for Accountability and Reform

The evidence phase of the trial concluded on June 16, 2025, and Nigerians are now watching closely to see whether the police hierarchy will deliver justice or let the case fade into silence.

“There’s a chance here for the IGP to prove his commitment to reforming the force. Justice in this case would be a powerful message that extortion and abuse will not be tolerated,” a human rights advocate said.