4 police officers accused of abducting, extorting ₦151m from diaspora Nigerian

Four police inspectors with the Nigeria Police Force have been accused of abducting a Nigerian living abroad and extorting N151.5 million from his family in a shocking case that has sparked calls for urgent disciplinary action.

In a petition dated May 2, 2025, renowned legal practitioner Prof. Yemi Oke (SAN) wrote to the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, on behalf of the victim's father, Mr. Okubajo Kehinde.

The petition accuses Inspectors Mohammed Yusuf (No. 229655), Ojochenemi Jubrin (No. 227141), Rizama Reuben (No. 318195), and Isokpuwu John (No. 318172) of violently arresting Segun Okubajo in Lagos, transporting him to Abuja, and holding him incommunicado.

“Our client’s son, Segun Okubajo, who had no criminal complaints against him from any source or by any person, was violently arrested on October 9, 2024.



"The said officers invaded his apartment with heavy weapons, switched off all his CCTV cameras, seized his phones, and held him incommunicado before forcefully taking him away in leg chains and handcuffs,” the petition reads, according to Sahara Reporters.

The family claims that Segun's arrest was not based on any formal complaint but rather orchestrated by two alleged police informants—Oladipo Ibrahim and Shedrach Luka—who reportedly work with rogue officers to frame foreign-based Nigerians for the purpose of extortion.

“The duo capitalised on Segun Okubajo’s visit to Nigeria to orchestrate a framed-up, imaginary allegation, without any complainant,” the petition alleges, "with the sole aim of criminally extorting and depriving him of a very huge sum of money."

According to the petition, the officers initially demanded N1 billion for Segun’s release. The family eventually “negotiated” the amount down to N151.5 million, which they raised through loans and community contributions.

“To save his son’s life, himself and members of the family decided to raise the sum… through loans from their businesses, friends, associates, and their cooperative societies,” the petition states.

Following the alleged extortion, Segun fled back abroad. The family says he continues to receive threatening messages warning him and his relatives not to pursue justice.

“The aforementioned police officers have resorted to acts of desperation which include sending threat messages to Segun Okubajo and members of his family,” it states.

The petition also claims that the officers confessed that part of the money was given to a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Sylvester Abiodun Alabi.

Despite previously filing a petition in November 2024, the family says no action has been taken, prompting this renewed call for investigation.

The petitioners demand the immediate refund of the extorted money, a comprehensive investigation, protection for the family, and disciplinary action against the implicated officers.

The petition concludes with a warning: if no action is taken within 14 days, the family will escalate the case to local and international media and file legal action against the Presidency, Police Service Commission, and other relevant authorities.