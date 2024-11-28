Nigerians react as French President Macron 'blows' pidgin to welcome Tinubu

French President Emmanuel Macron has got Nigerians talking on social media after welcoming President Bola Tinubu to Paris in an X post written in pidgin English.

Tinubu departed Nigeria on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for a three-day state visit to France at the invitation of Macron and his wife, H.E Brigitte Macron.

The President, who was accompanied on the trip by his wife Oluremi Tinubu and selected ministers and aides, was formally received by the French leader at a ceremony held at the historic Invalides military complex in Paris on Thursday.

The two leaders and their spouses arrived at the Foyer of the National Des Invalides, a site famed for its military museum and historic significance.

Anthems of the two nations rang out in the courtyard of one of Paris' landmarks, kicking off a visit, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and France.

During the reception, Tinubu also inspected a guard of honour, symbolising a renewed effort to deepen diplomatic ties between the European giant and Africa’s most populous country.

Addressing the ceremony, Macron described the visit as “an opportunity to reaffirm France’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships with Nigeria.”

Macron welcomes Tinubu in pidgin

Meanwhile, taking to X later on Thursday, the French President made a post in pidgin, reiterating his country's pleasure to welcome the Nigerian leader on the state visit.

He also expressed his delight as he recalled his days as a young intern at the French Embassy in Nigeria before his political career took off.

"Na big honor for France, dear President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT, to welcome you for dis State visit as one big partner and friend of today and tomorrow.

"E still dey sweet me well well as I remember say I be young intern for French Embassy for Nigeria that time," Macron wrote.

Nigerians react to Macron's post

Nigerians have thronged the comment section of the post to express their reactions. Below are some of them.