Protest erupts at Saudi Embassy as Nigerians demand visa ban on Mele Kyari

A large protest broke out Thursday at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, as over 1,000 members of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria demanded a visa ban and the deportation of Mallam Mele Kyari, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Led by Barrister Sambari Benjamin and Comrade John Ndubuokwu, the protesters—comprising lawyers, doctors, engineers, and other professionals—accused Kyari of attempting to flee Nigeria to evade ongoing investigations by anti-graft agencies.

“We respectfully request your noble intervention in forestalling Mallam Mele Kyari… from fleeing into the safety of your noble Kingdom,” Sambari told journalists, while submitting a petition to embassy officials.

The group alleges that both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have launched preliminary investigations into Kyari’s tenure at NNPCL, prompting what they described as his “desperate” bid to seek refuge in Saudi Arabia.

“It is with deep disquiet and principled anxiety that we alert you of clandestine moves… to flee Nigeria in the face of overwhelming evidence,” the petition stated.

The Forum warned that granting Kyari entry “under any guise—diplomatic, medical, religious, or commercial” would be tantamount to undermining Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts.

They urged Saudi authorities to work with Nigerian agencies to ensure accountability.

“Saudi Arabia, being a leader of the Muslim Ummah, must reaffirm its unyielding stance against corruption, economic sabotage, and terrorism,” the group added.