Protesters storm UAE Embassy - demand deportation of ex-NNPC chief Mele Kyari

Hundreds of young professionals gathered outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday, demanding the deportation of Mele Kyari, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), amid an ongoing corruption probe.

The protest, led by the Young Professionals Forum (YPF), accused Kyari of sabotaging Nigeria’s energy sector and engaging in activities that harmed the national economy during his tenure at the helm of NNPCL.

Addressing the crowd, YPF spokesperson Barrister Sambari Benjamin said Kyari’s alleged actions “crippled national productivity, drained foreign exchange reserves, and increased the vulnerability of consumers to adulterated petroleum products.”

“We believe that Mele Kyari's actions have brought shame to our nation and our people. We cannot stand idly by while those in positions of authority abuse their power for personal gain,” Benjamin said.

The group called on the UAE government to deny Kyari residency or asylum, warning that granting him refuge would amount to shielding him from justice and sending a dangerous message to Nigerians about impunity.

“The implications of granting haven, whether directly or inadvertently, are manifold. It would constitute a direct affront to the Nigerian judicial process and send an unfortunate message to our youth that justice can be circumvented by the elite,” Benjamin added.

The protest comes as Nigerian authorities deepen investigations into alleged misconduct by top NNPCL officials, with the YPF urging international cooperation in bringing those implicated to justice.