Navy recruits 1,814 young new sailors to strengthen fight against sea piracy

No fewer than 1,814 young Nigerians have been recruited into the Nigerian Navy within the last six months to strengthen joint military operations in the North East Zone, Niger Delta and Gulf of Guinea.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, said this at the Passing Out Parade of Batch 36 Trainees at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne.

He said that the new sailors would be deployed aboard naval warships to engage in counter-insurgency as well as oil theft and sea piracy operations among others.

“Over the years, NNBTS has upheld its mandate to transform qualified civilians into skilled and competent Ratings for the Nigerian Navy.

“The recruitment of 1,814 ratings became necessary to secure our maritime environment, ensuring national economic prosperity.

“They are joining the navy at a time when unprecedented efforts are being made to revitalise our fleet, rejig our operations and upgrade our training facilities,” he said.

Ogalla said the expansion of the fleet and the improvement of naval operations would achieve optimal results with the deployment of capable and well-trained personnel.

According to him, the Navy is also actively engaged in land-based operations across the six geo-political zones in collaboration with other security agencies.

“Our participation in these operations, alongside cooperative efforts with other security and law enforcement agencies, has yielded significant successes in various theatres of operation.

“These achievements have been made possible by the commitment of our disciplined personnel, equipped with knowledge and skills acquired through rigorous training at our naval institutions,” Ogalla added.

The navy boss noted that the new ratings underwent expert training in combat fitness, weapons handling, boat drills and both kinetic and non-kinetic operational skills.

The induction, he said, formed a key element of the navy’s capacity-building programme designed to develop, maintain and sustain forces to address threats.

Ogalla, who urged the recruits to uphold discipline and obedience, charged them to be apolitical and demonstrate loyalty to the military and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.