Mob kills 12 wedding guests in Plateau after mistaken identity

Tragedy struck in Plateau State on Friday evening after a mob in Mangun District, Mangu LGA, killed 12 passengers traveling for a wedding.

The victims, who were reportedly heading from Zaria in Kaduna State to Quan’pan LGA in Plateau, were said to have lost their way and ended up in Mangun, where they were ambushed and lynched by a mob around 6 pm.

The horrifying attack has sparked outrage and sadness across the state.

Plateau Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who visited the scene, described the killings as “totally condemnable and avoidable,” especially in a region already grappling with terrorist assaults.

“This is a tragic day for Plateau,” he said. “It’s disheartening that the same youths who have shown courage defending this community could turn around and commit such a senseless act.”

Governor Mutfwang emphasised that his administration is committed to making Plateau a peaceful and safe destination for all travelers.

He disclosed that he had already spoken to the Kaduna State Governor and the Emir of Zazzau to express his condolences. He promised to send a high-level delegation to commiserate with them.

“This will not be swept under the carpet,” he assured. “We’ve instructed security agencies to launch a full investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Kaduna State, describing the attack as a rude shock.

New details have now emerged from the Plateau State Police Command confirming the arrest of 22 suspects in connection with the deadly attack.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, the victims were attacked after their 18-seater bus was halted, set ablaze, and several passengers were killed on the spot. Seven others sustained injuries, while 14 were rescued unhurt.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were innocent travelers,” the police said. “Their vehicle was illegally stopped and set on fire. Our officers, working with other security forces, intervened swiftly to disperse the mob and rescue survivors.”

Commissioner of Police Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina was said to have deployed officers to the area immediately after receiving the alert. On Saturday, he visited the crime scene alongside other top security officials and ordered a heightened security presence in the area to prevent further unrest.