Listen to Nigerians when they complain, don't flog them with koboko - Sultan tells FG

The Sultan of Sokoto Alh. Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III has appealed to the Federal Government to listen to the cries of Nigerians and provide succor for the needy.

Specifically, Sultan said instead of whipping Nigerians with a 'koboko' (horsewhip) when they vent their anger about the situation in the country, the government should empathise with them and reassure them that things would get better.

He said this while speaking during the NASFAT History Book Launching to mark the 30th anniversary of the organisation in Abuja on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

He also urged leaders to prioritise justice over entrenching injustice, lamenting the lack of quality education among Nigerian youths.

However, he urged the citizens to always pray for their leaders instead of cursing them.

“I call on our leaders to look at all of us with that sympathy of father and child. Whatever problems you are having, whatever cries you are hearing, don’t carry koboko and wipe people. Carry some soft hands and touch somebody and say look, things will be okay,” he said.

Sultan warns against repercussions of injustice

Warning on the danger of injustice, Sultan stressed that the country can't survive with entrenched injustice, stating that leaders at all levels must prioritise justice and fairness in all their dealings, while urging Nigerians to turn to God.

“Justice is the foundation of any society. As Sheikh Abdulrauf said, a nation can endure with unbelief, but it cannot endure with injustice. So let’s face justice in whatever we do," he said.

“Our leaders, our followers, all need to be just in whatever we do. And I believe, conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it. Conscience is an open wound, only truth can heal it.

“Let’s tell ourselves the whole truth in whatever we do, how we do things. And let’s believe in almighty Allah as the owner of heaven and earth, as owner of everything and all of us, who brought us into this world to worship him.

“So, keep on doing the good work, and leave the rest to almighty Allah to bless all of us, as Muslims, as non-Muslims in this great country. Let’s pray for our leaders every time.

“From Mr. President, to all the governors, to all the local men chairman, to all our leaders at all levels. We need to pray for our leaders to do right, to do just. If you pray for your leader, he does good things, you enjoy.

“If you are lying to his whims and caprices, he does bad things, you will suffer. So let’s all just pray for our leaders. I want to say this, every time I have an opportunity like this, I want to say please pray for our leaders, for good health, for direction, and for that steadfastness of knowing that you as a leader, you will account for whatever you have done on earth to the almighty Allah.

“People say yes, times are tough, yes. But when times are tough, tough people overcome such tough times. Let’s believe whatever almighty Allah bless on us is his own will, his own wish, and we will overcome this.