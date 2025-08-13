Lekki's sole female councillor dies 2 weeks after assuming office

Oluwakemi Rufai, the councillor representing Ward C1, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, has died just two weeks after assuming office.

Rufai reportedly passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, August 13, 2025, after a brief illness. She was the only female among the councillors recently sworn into the Ibeju-Lekki legislative council.

Confirming her death in separate statements on Wednesday, the Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Sesan Olowa and Chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Kasali, described the incident as a rude shock to the council and the community.

At the same time, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) - the deceased's party - also expressed sadness over her passing.

In a statement issued by Seye Oladejo, spokesperson for the Lagos APC, the party described Rufai as a “rising star who embodied commitment, grassroots service, and gender inclusion.”

Oladejo conveyed the party's condolences to the deceased's family, the Ibeju-Lekki LGA, and her constituents, adding that the APC will uphold the values she championed.

“We are heartbroken by this loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to her immediate family, the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, her constituents in Ward C1, and all who had the privilege of working with her. Her legacy of service, courage, and vision will not be forgotten.

“The Lagos APC stands in solidarity with the community she served and remains committed to upholding the values she so strongly believed in,” the statement reads.

