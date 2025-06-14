Another Lagos LG boss dies after long battle with illness

The Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area ( LCDA ), Musibau Asafa, has succumbed to death after a protracted battle with an undisclosed illness.

Asafa's passing was formally announced in a statement shared via Facebook by his Chief Press Secretary, Bodunrin Ayodele, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Ayodele said the family confirmed that the respected politician died during a prolonged illness, but didn't disclose when the incident occurred.

The chairman's death has thrown the LCDA into mourning, and his family, friends, and colleagues are in shock and grief.

“Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area is in mourning following the passing of its Executive Chairman, Prince Musibau Adekunle Asafa," the statement partly read.

“Prince Asafa, a respected politician, leader and dedicated public servant, succumbed to a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the people he served.

“According to a close family member, Prince Asafa’s passing was confirmed after a long battle with illness. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he was unable to recover and passed on, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and grief.

“As news of his passing spreads, tributes and condolences are expected to pour in from well-wishers, community leaders, and government officials who had the privilege of working with him. Prince Asafa’s leadership was marked by a commitment to improving the lives of his constituents, and his contributions to the local government will be deeply missed.

Mrs Bolatito Shobowale, the late Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

“Oto-Awori LCDA has lost a dedicated servant, and his passing will be felt by many. May his legacy live on, and may his family find solace in the memories of his life and service.”

Deaths in Lagos LG councils

Asafa became the second Lagos council boss to be deceased within the space of two months under similar circumstances.

On March 21, 2025, the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) announced the death of its Chairman, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale.

It was gathered that Shobowale had been battling an undisclosed illness for a long time before she eventually succumbed.