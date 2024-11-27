Lagos govt gives Alaba Market traders final advice to legalise buildings

The Lagos State Government has advised traders in Alaba International Market, Ojo, to take advantage of its extended amnesty programme to legalise their construction projects.

Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), gave the advice when he visited the market on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to address concerns about non-compliance with building regulations.

Oki said that the agency had observed that many traders had been erecting buildings without obtaining necessary permits despite ongoing amnesty programmes.

“The amnesty which is going to stop very soon has been running now for the past six to seven months and it has been extended more than two times.

“Lagos State Government implemented this amnesty programme to encourage compliance, but many traders have not taken advantage of this opportunity.

“They keep constructing without securing building plan approvals and disregarding government directives,’’ Oki said.

He warned that the agency might take enforcement action against non-compliant individuals, including demolition of illegal structures.

Oki stressed that all construction, renovation and rehabilitation projects required planning permits to ensure safety and adherence to building codes.

He urged traders to cooperate with ongoing government projects in the area, saying that the projects were funded with taxpayers’ money and intended to benefit the community.

The general manager assured the people that building plan approvals could be obtained within nine to 10 days if all necessary documents were submitted.

He also emphasised the importance of compliance with building regulations to prevent building collapse and other disasters.

He urged traders to work with local district offices to obtain the necessary permits and ensure that their construction projects would be carried out safely and legally.

The President-General, Alaba International Market, Dr Amajuoyi Camilus, encouraged all traders to take advantage of the extended amnesty programme.

He told them that the programme would allow them to build legally without facing penalties.

Camillus acknowledged that the process of obtaining approval could be time-consuming, but assured the traders that the association would work diligently with them to complete the necessary paperwork.

He urged them to comply with government regulations and avoid confrontation with authorities, warning that those who would refuse to comply might face consequences.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had, at the Lagos State Physical Planning Summit in October, announced the extension of the amnesty period for owners and developers of buildings or structures without proper approvals, until Dec. 31.