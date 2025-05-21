Kano State signs crucial deal to digitise healthcare system

The Kano State Government has signed a landmark agreement with eHealth Africa and the state’s Ministries of Health, Science, and Technology to fully digitise the state's healthcare system.

The deal aims to modernise healthcare delivery, improve disease surveillance, and enhance technological infrastructure across the region.

“This partnership represents a transformative step toward building a more connected, responsive, and resilient health ecosystem in Nigeria,” said Atef Fawaz, Executive Director of eHealth Africa, at the signing ceremony.

The tripartite agreement focuses on several key areas, including the introduction of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) to replace outdated paper-based systems, digitisation of hospital and pharmaceutical inventory management, and the development of advanced data systems for real-time disease surveillance and response.

The initiative also extends beyond health services. As part of the agreement, Kano State will expand digital infrastructure across both health and education sectors, aiming to reduce the digital divide and cultivate a new generation of tech-savvy professionals.

“We are honoured to collaborate with the Kano State Ministries of Health and Science and Technology to deliver impactful, community-centred solutions that improve lives,” Fawaz added.

Officials say healthcare workers across the state will receive comprehensive training to ensure the smooth implementation and adoption of the new technologies.

The digitisation effort is expected to improve transparency, accountability, and the overall efficiency of public health service delivery.

The agreement reflects eHealth Africa's broader commitment to empower underserved communities through sustainable, technology-driven solutions that drive inclusive growth and better health outcomes.