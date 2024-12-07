Kanap APC chieftain empowers 1,000 members with N50k grants each

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kano State, Nasiru Aminu-Ja’oji, has disbursed N50m cash grants to 1,000 party members comprising youths and women.

Presenting the money at a ceremony on Saturday in Kano, Ja’oji said the gesture was to enable them to engage in petty businesses and be self-reliant.

Ja’oji who is a member of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, said each beneficiary would get N50,000.

“This programme is designed to help cushion the effects of the harsh economic realities facing our society and to shape the future of our nation.

“I hope to always give a helping hand to complement President Tinubu’s administration efforts to empower youths and women.”

He tasked the beneficiaries with skills acquisition, adding that in September, he supported 484 youths and women with similar cash grants and scholarships.

In his message at the occasion, the Minister for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended Ja’oji for the gesture which he said was in line with the policy of the Tinubu administration.