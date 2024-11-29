Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo regains freedom after 3 days in Army detention

Investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, has been released from detention by the Nigerian Army, three days after his arrest.

His release was confirmed by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), an organisation founded by Soyombo.

Earlier in the day, FIJ had raised the alarm that the renowned investigative journalist had been arrested and detained by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

Soyombo's arrest was suspected to be linked to his recent investigative campaign, exposing the alleged collusion of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) officers with smuggling syndicates at the Ogun State end of the Nigeria-Benin Republic borders.

However, the military authorities released a statement, claiming that the journalist was arrested during an intelligence-led operation against illegal oil bunkering in Rivers.

Meanwhile, in a post on its X on the evening of Friday, November 29, 2024, FIJ confirmed that the journalist had been released.

“We can confirm that our founder@fisayosoyombo has now been released by@HQNigerianArmy, following the intense media campaign you all mounted,” the post reads.

“FIJ acknowledges the Nigerian Army’s deliberate mischaracterisation to suggest an involvement in “illegal oil bunkering”. FIJ will also address this statement appropriately.