Inside SheGlows 2025: How Glo Women Are Redefining Wellness and Growth

On October 31, 2025, the atrium of the Alliance Française – Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos glowed softly as women from across Globacom gathered for something deeper than a corporate event.
SheGlows Summit 2025, themed “Wellness for Growth,” invited them to pause, reflect, and rediscover balance.
Three voices set the tone.
Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi reframed strength through rest and reflection.
Bunmi George translated wellness into daily discipline and self-care.
Ifeoma Williams reminded every woman that leadership begins in authenticity and presence.
Beyond the inspiring keynotes, the day reflected Globacom’s leadership philosophy, that true innovation thrives where people are healthy, supported, and seen. With quiet but intentional backing from Glo management, SheGlows has evolved from an initiative into a movement that reaches women across offices and cities, in person and online.
As the sun set, conversations lingered. Participants left lighter, focused, and re-energised—proof that when wellness leads, growth follows.
