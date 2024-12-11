If I was an evil person, I wouldn't come here - Fubara during road inauguration in Wike's LG

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has noted that politics is about meeting people's needs irrespective of whom they pledge their loyalties or allegiances to.

The Governor disclosed this while inaugurating Okocha Road in Rumuolumeni community, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA).

His predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not only hails from Obio Akpor but also served as the chairman of the LGA for two terms.

Recall that Wike and Fubara are engulfed in a supremacy battle over the political structure of the oil-rich state.

Fubara advises politicians

But, speaking at the inauguration, the Governor said politics should not be about alienating non-supporters from benefitting from government programmes.

He urged politicians to desist from restricting politics and its associated benefits to satisfying private or sectional interests.

“My advice is: politics is not all about who is supporting you or who is against you. Politics should also include attending to the needs of the people.

“At this time, if I was an evil person, I would say, ‘I wouldn’t come here’, considering the nature and the location of this place.

“But, because it is our duty in government to provide services, and protect lives and property, we have to come to make sure that our people here are happy.

“It is not about me. It is about the government. The government should be caring. The purpose of the government is to put smiles on the faces of our people.

“We needed to do everything to make sure that we were very comfortable in my own election. The people of this community are major visitors, and this community has a very big voting strength.

“Our supporters, at that time, approached them, spoke to them, and they saw reasons to support us in our election. So, what I am doing here today is to say ‘thank you’ for believing in us.

“Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for also standing by us. The little we can do is to make your lives better, which is why this road is very significant to us because it removes tears from the faces of the people living here.

“It was a terrible road. The living conditions here were unimaginable, but to the glory of God today, those things are now history. You can see joy on the faces of the people here.

“Moreover, the residents who are majorly non-indigenes are also happy,” Fubara said.

Fubara promises more projects in Wike's LGA

The Governor assured that his administration will attend to other requests of the community as presented by the LGA Chairman, Chijioke Ihunwo.

“We are not ending there. We are already at the roofing stage of what will be the first General Hospital in Obio Akpor Local Government.

“You also have a modern Psychiatric Hospital to address issues of mental illness, and drug abuse and provide other services that will be available there.