Gov Fubara, judges at risk of UK, US visa ban amid Rivers crisis

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has called on democratic nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states, to impose visa bans on Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and several judges accused of undermining the rule of law.

At a press conference in Abuja, NDC convener Okwa Dan condemned Governor Fubara's actions, accusing him of eroding democratic principles and pressuring the judiciary to support his authoritarian objectives.

“Governor Fubara has been on a mission to weaken the people’s will, influence elections, and bribe judges in Rivers State,” Dan alleged, describing these actions as a direct assault on constitutional governance.

Bribery allegations against judges



The group singled out Justice M. Danagogo and Justice Wali, labelling them “Brown Envelope Judges” for allegedly delivering politically motivated verdicts that betray public trust in the judiciary.

The NDC praised other judges, such as Justice Joyce Abdulmalik and Chief Judge John Tsoho, for resisting political interference.

In a strong appeal, the NDC urged the international community to hold Governor Fubara and his associates accountable.

“We call on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU nations to impose visa bans on Governor Fubara, Oko-Jumbo, and their allies. Such actions will send a clear message against undemocratic practices,” the group stated.

The coalition also called for solidarity among civil society organisations, the media, and citizens in fighting to restore democracy in Rivers State.

“This is a call to save democracy from devourers and unpatriotic individuals. The judiciary must uphold its sacred duty as the custodian of justice,” Dan said.