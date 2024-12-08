I wasn't arrested - Pastor Bolaji Idowu gives fresh update on encounter with Police

Pastor Bolaji Idowu of the Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) has shed more light on his recent encounter with the Nigerian Police, claiming that he was not arrested but invited to assist the authorities in an investigation involving a church member.

The cleric gave the explanation while addressing the congregation in a video, which surfaced on social media on the morning of Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Pastor Bolaji was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja last Tuesday over alleged real estate fraud and money laundering running into N1.5 billion.

“Pastor Bolaji Idowu, popularly known as the ‘Next-Level Prayer Conference’ pastor, is under investigation for alleged fraudulent real estate activities and money laundering,” confirmed a Police source.

It was gathered that he was released on the same day following significant interventions from Aso Rock Villa and influential religious leaders.

Sources claimed that the Pastor was asked to repay the funds traced to his account within two weeks but Pulse can't independently confirm this.

The cleric had earlier denied involvement in real estate transactions, stressing that he neither owns nor trades in properties.

“I do not have any property in Nigeria apart from the one bequeathed to me by my late parents,” he stated. “I am not in the business of buying or selling properties,” he said during his Wednesday, December 4, “Next Level Prayers” session.

He also dismissed claims of large sums deposited into his accounts, particularly billions of naira.

“Someone said I received billions into my account. My account is public; anyone can check if I have ever received such amounts. I did not,” he asserted.

Providing further explanation on the development, the Harvesters leader reaffirmed his innocence, saying his involvement in the case was to help the Police authorities with the investigation.

"This is from me to you, I was invited and not arrested. I was invited by the Police to help in an investigation about a church member that got into some trouble.

"I would love to say so much to you but remember that the case is under investigation and also a person is involved. They all have wives, they all have children, they all have relatives. If you start mentioning names right now, which is what most of you expect me to do, you will also be ruining someone's life.

"I will the police do their thing while my assistance is over and I can step aside," he said in the video.

The cleric also faulted the way the matter was reported in the media , claiming that the reports were misrepresentations of what transpired.

However, he thanked his congregation for their support during his encounter with the police, commending them for trusting and supporting him even when they didn't know the facts of the matter.

"But the way the media is, the media crafted and all this talk about real estate. Please, I receive the prophecy. They say I have N1.5 billion in my account. When people are prophesying things to you, remove the bad and take the good.