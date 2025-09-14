How Nigerian women are forced to give birth on hospital floors in South Africa

Nigerians living in South Africa have raised alarm over a fresh wave of xenophobic threats and harassment linked to a group known as Operation Dudula.

According to a report by Saturday PUNCH, members of the group have been blocking foreigners from accessing public hospitals, leading to harrowing cases where Nigerian women were forced to give birth on bare floors outside medical facilities without care.

Patients have also been discharged without treatment, sparking fears of another round of xenophobic violence.

Frank Onyekwelu, President of the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, described the situation as “another form of xenophobic attack” targeted at foreign nationals. He urged both the Nigerian and South African governments to intervene urgently.

Smart Nwobi, President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, condemned the harassment, citing a case where a nursing mother was barred from taking her baby for immunisation. He emphasised that the group is not an official arm of the government but rather a coalition of locals acting outside the law.

Former Nigerian diplomats have also condemned the incidents. Ex-Consul to Cameroon, Rasheed Akinkuolie, described the treatment as “illegal and criminal,” while retired Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode warned that the actions could strain diplomatic relations and dent African solidarity.