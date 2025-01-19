Gov Adeleke commends DSS for smashing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist cell in Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest of 10 suspected members of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Ilesa-Osun.

In a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor’s Spokesperson, made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, Adeleke hailed the alertness of the DSS operatives.

He said that the DSS move to eliminate threats posed by the suspected terrorists, gives assurance that our security agencies are up to the task of sustaining peace and security in every part of Nigeria.

Adeleke commended the intelligence-gathering skills of the personnel of the State Service, who painstakingly monitored the activities of the suspected criminals and moved swiftly to cut off their dastardly act.

“This is a welcome development and a big relief, not just for us as a government, but to the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

“I commend the security operatives for their alertness and intelligence-driven operation.

“We have absolute confidence in our security forces to keep protecting us,” the governor said.

He also assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to cooperate with security agencies and support their operations to ensure maximum protection of lives and property in the state.

“As the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I will continue to give priority to issues of security of my people.

“I will continue to support efforts of security agencies to guard against any breakdown of law and order in any part of Osun.

“We will sustain the good relationship and collaboration that currently exists between our administration and the security agencies in the state,” he said.

Adeleke enjoined residents to continue to be watchful, and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods to the relevant security agency.