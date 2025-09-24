Glo 'Innov8' to splash millions on budding girl scientists

Glo Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Globacom, is staking millions of naira to promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among girls across the country as part of its programme for the celebration of this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child.

To this end, the Foundation has put in place the 'Glo Innov8' National STEM Competition for Girls in Senior Secondary Schools across Nigeria. The competition, which is a STEM-focused challenge, will see the winning schools going home with N5 million in prizes.

A statement from the Foundation disclosed that the 'Glo Innov8' National STEM Competition is aimed towards enabling girls in secondary schools to Compete, Innovate and Win in the competition and also enhance the confidence and knowledge of the girl child.

“This is our modest way at Glo Foundation of celebrating and encouraging the girl child to focus more on the studies of STEM subjects and pursue careers in these areas in future so as to become problem solvers for the country,” the foundation added.

The overall winning school with the best idea walks away with N2,000,000 prize, while the 2 Students who will represent the school will get a laptop each, and the Teacher/Mentor/STEM Coordinator gets a token of N200,000. The students of the schools that come 2nd and 3rd, as well as the Teachers/Mentors/STEM Coordinators will also get consolation prizes.

Registration by schools for the Glo Foundation National Stem Competition tagged "Glo Innov8", which kicked off on the Monday September 15th, will end on October 5, 2025.

To register for a chance to win, all that schools across Nigeria have to do is visit https://glo-foundation.com/glo-innov8/ and fill the form, to STEM their way to N5,000,000.

