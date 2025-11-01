Female staff of telecommunications company, Globacom, on Friday evening converged on Lagos to discuss issues of wellness, growth and relevance at the SheGlows Summit 2025.

The event with the theme "Wellness for Growth", which was held at the Alliance Francaise, Mike Adenuga Centre, Lagos, elicited excitement, laughter and inspiration from the participants who were drawn from all the departments in the business.

Globacom said the gathering was to celebrate the resilience and brilliance of its female employees, and inspire them to achieve personal well-being, work-life balance and overall professional success.

Glo celebrates female staff at SheGlows 2025 summit

The company added that it was committed to the empowerment of women while creating spaces that inspire growth and confidence.

One of the keynote speakers who graced the occasion, Dr Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, non-Executive Director at Punch Nigeria Limited, posited in her address titled “Ten Stages of Wellness”, that women ought to embrace their power, recognise the different stages of their lives, prioritise the most important aspects, and create time to rest. Quoting Joyce Meyer, she said, “You can be pitiful or powerful, but you can’t be both.”

For Bunmi George, Founder of Shredder Gang, who delivered an engaging session on “Willpower and Tenacity”, practical tips for achieving work-life balance were needed for women to attain relevance in life and the workplace. She mentioned moderation, discipline, and healthy living as some of the tips while reminding participants that “your muscles are your longevity organ.”

Likewise, Ifeoma Williams, Global Image Consultant and Executive Presence Coach, in her session on “Commanding the Room: Building Executive Presence and Influence for Career Growth”, shared insights on authenticity, poise, and purpose, noting that, “People may forget how you look, but they’ll never forget how you make them feel.” She ended with an indelible clincher: “Only when a woman truly glows does she grow.”

An engaging panel session, which followed, provided the participants with the opportunity to ask questions, share thoughts, and interact without inhibitions. Those who could not attend in person joined virtually through a dedicated video link, ensuring that the “SheGlows” spirit reached female staff outside Lagos.

Participants said the Summit was both inspiring and transformative. For Ifeyinwa Okoli, Team Lead, Customer Care, “The event was beyond my expectations; each speaker delivered her message beautifully, and I’ve taken so much home.”

Esther Ohiomoba from Enterprise Business gushed: “It touched my core. My biggest takeaway is to let my brilliance serve, not intimidate. I’d love to do this again and again.”

