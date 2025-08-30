Fubara, loyalists shun Rivers LG election

There was tension in Rivers State on Saturday as suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara, reportedly failed to participate in the local government elections, while many of his loyalists also boycotted the process.

Despite expectations that he would cast his ballot at his unit in Ward 5, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara did not show up, Vanguard reports.

Electoral materials arrived around 11 a.m., but voting was concluded by 3:30 p.m. without the governor exercising his right to vote.

His absence was reinforced by the non-participation of top allies, including Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to the Government House, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, and the sacked 23 local government chairmen. Members of the Simplified Movement, a socio-political group loyal to Fubara, were also noticeably missing at polling centres.

The governor, who recently reconciled with his political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was widely expected to join the process as a show of support. Instead, his absence fueled fresh speculation over his acceptance of the exercise.

Sources in Opobo confirmed that his polling unit was opened and functional, but the governor never arrived to vote.